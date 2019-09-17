Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Blasts 35th homer

Escobar went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two runs scored and a walk to help the Diamondbacks to a 7-5 victory over the Marlins on Monday.

Escobar had gone hitless in his last seven at-bats coming into the contest, but he snapped out of it with this sixth-inning solo blast off Pablo Lopez. The 30-year-old's productive campaign at the dish continues, as he's up to 35 homers and 114 RBI on the season, both of which are easily career-best marks. He's also slashing .271/.322/.528 in 148 games.