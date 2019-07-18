Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Blasts two home runs

Escobar went 2-for-7 with two home runs and five RBI in a 19-4 win over the Rangers on Wednesday.

Escobar started the game off with a two-run home run in the first inning and added a three-run shot in the sixth inning. The switch-hitter took the Rangers deep from both sides of the plate and continues to mash lefties with a 1.106 OPS. Escobar has a .290/.344/.546 slash line with 21 home runs on the season.