Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Career night against Nats
Escobar went 3-for-5 with a walk, two home runs and seven RBI in Saturday's 18-7 rout of the Nationals.
He got the Arizona offense rolling in the first inning with a two-run blast off Stephen Strasburg, then added a three-run shot in the eighth off Brian Dozier after Washington threw in the towel and began using position players on the mound. Escobar's seven RBI were a career high, while the offensive explosion ended a 12-game homer drought for the 30-year-old -- and gave him new career highs with 24 home runs and 88 RBI on the season.
