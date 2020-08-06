Escobar went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, two runs scored and a hit-by-pitch in Wednesday's 14-7 win over the Astros.

Escobar got aboard in the fourth inning when he was hit by a Lance McCullers pitch, and the third baseman came around to score on David Peralta's bases-loaded triple. Escobar then supplied the fourth Arizona homer of the game in the eighth to cap the scoring. Escobar is hitting .159 with six RBI and six runs scored through 53 plate appearances this season.