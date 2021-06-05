Escobar went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-5 loss to Milwaukee.
The third baseman's long ball in the seventh inning tied the game at 5-5. Escobar hasn't hit for much of an average (.244), but he's posted 14 homers, 41 RBI, 33 runs scored and a stolen base in 251 plate appearances as Arizona's everyday option at the hot corner.
