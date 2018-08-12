Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Clubs 16th homer
Escobar went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk Saturday.
Escobar's 16th blast, which tagged Reds starter Matt Harvey, also plated A.J. Pollock. This marked Escobar's first homer since joining the Diamondbacks via trade, but he's now 14-for-45 (.311) with nine RBI and seven runs scored wearing his new uniform. He's still a useful mixed-league fantasy piece with his .278/.339/.511 slash, 72 RBI and 52 runs in 460 plate appearances.
