Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Continues hot hitting

Escobar went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Wednesday against the Padres.

Escobar accounted for the team's only runs Wednesday, doubling in a run in the sixth inning and following that up with an RBI single in the ninth frame. He continues to rank among the National League leaders n RBI, with his performance Wednesday bringing his total on the season to 34. Escobar has swung the bat especially well of late, smacking four home runs, two triples and two doubles across his past 10 games. He's now hitting .279/.344/.547 in 212 plate appearances.