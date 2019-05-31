Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Cranks 14th homer
Escobar went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, three RBI and a pair of runs in the Diamondbacks' 11-10 defeat to the Rockies on Thursday.
Escobar continued his recent tear, touching up Mike Dunn in the eighth inning for a two-run blast to give him 14 on the season. He's slashing .286/.347/.558 through 224 at-bats and is on track to comfortably surpass his career-high of 23 long balls, which he set last season.
