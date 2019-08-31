Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Cranks 31st homer
Escobar went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Friday's win over the Dodgers.
Escobar swatted a two-run homer off Tony Gonsolin in the sixth inning, giving the Diamondbacks a 3-2 lead. The longball was his team-leading and career-best 31st of the season while slashing .270/.323/.531.
