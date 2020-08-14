Escobar is out of the lineup Friday against the Padres.
The 31-year-old was out of the lineup for the first time this season Sunday, and he'll return to the bench Friday after going 3-for-15 with two RBI and four strikeouts in the past three games. Escobar has a .470 OPS and 25 percent strikeout rate through 75 plate appearances this season. Andy Young will start at the hot corner for Arizona.
