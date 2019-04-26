Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Day off Friday

Escobar is not in Friday's lineup against the Cubs.

After a slow first week of the season, Escobar is hitting .371/.467/.629 with three home runs and a 15:9 K:BB in his last 18 games. Ildemaro Vargas will start at the hot corner, hitting second against righty Kyle Hendricks.

More News
Our Latest Stories