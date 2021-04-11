Escobar went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a second RBI and a second run scored in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Reds.

Escobar was one of several Arizona regulars that slumped to begin the season, going 1-for-21 over the first five games, but he's turned that around in a big way. His seventh-inning home run was the third in as many contests, and the infielder is 5-for-11 with six RBI and five runs scored during that stretch.