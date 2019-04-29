Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Drills two homers

Escobar went 2-for-6 with two home runs, three RBI and a walk in Sunday's extra-innings loss to the Cubs.

Escobar's second homer, a two-run shot in the sixth, notched things up at 3-3. That score would stick until the 15th frame. The 30-year-old infielder got off to a slow start but has four multi-hit performances in his last six games, knocking six extra-base hits in that span.