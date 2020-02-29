Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Drives in two
Escobar went 1-for-2 with two RBI in Friday's spring game against the Mariners.
Escobar slotted into the third spot in the batting order while starting at third base. He may also qualify as a second baseman after playing 32 games there in 2019, but Ketel Marte is expected to see more action at second in 2020. That is the domino effect of adding Startling Marte, who will start in center field, allowing Ketel Marte to return to his natural spot at second.
