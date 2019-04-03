Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Drops to fifth in order

Escobar is starting at second base and hitting fifth Wednesday against the Padres.

Escobar is off to a slow start to the season, going 3-for-25 (.120) through six games. As such, he'll swap places in the lineup with Ketel Marte -- who is 7-for-14 with a pair of extra-base hits and a pair of stolen bases over his last three games -- for Wednesday's series finale.