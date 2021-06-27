Escobar went 4-for-5 with a home run, double, run and five RBI in a 10-1 triumph against San Diego on Saturday.

Escobar did it all to help Arizona end its 24-game road losing streak, doubling home a run in the first, smashing a two-run homer in the third and singling in the fifth and sixth. It was his first four-hit game and only his second with more than two all season, as the infielder is now slashing .254/.300/.484 with 17 home runs and 51 RBI.