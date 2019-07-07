Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Fourth straight start at keystone
Escobar will start at second base and bat third Sunday against the Rockies.
In order to make room in the everyday lineup for both Christian Walker and Jake Lamb, manager Torey Lovullo will deploy the latter at third base for the fourth straight contest. Lamb's move across the diamond has pushed Escobar to the keystone on a more frequent basis while Ketel Marte has shifted to the outfield. While Escobar probably isn't an ideal defensive fit at second base, his fantasy managers in both redraft and keeper/dynasty leagues won't complain about any added positional versatility that comes with the arrangement.
