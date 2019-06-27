Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Gets day off
Escobar is not in the lineup Thursday against the Giants.
Escobar will head to the bench for what appears to be routine breather after starting the past 42 games, slashing .277/.326/.555 with 11 home runs and three stolen bases during that stretch. In his stead, Jake Lamb is starting at third base with Christian Walker at first. With Lamb back to full health, Escobar could continue to see more occasional days off as the Diamondbacks look to rotate three players between first and third base.
