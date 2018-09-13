Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Goes deep in losing effort

Escobar went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's loss to the Rockies.

Escobar took Colorado starter Jon Gray deep in the third inning for his 21st home run of the season. The 29-year-old had been slumping a bit of late, but he's now tallied five hits over the last three games to bring his average to .260 since coming to Arizona. He's now matched his career-best total in home runs and has already set a personal best with 81 RBI.

