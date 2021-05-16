Escobar went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three total runs and seven total RBI in an 11-4 win over Washington on Saturday.

Escobar plated two runs with a single in the first inning, but that was only the beginning of a big night at the plate. He launched a three-run homer to right field in the fourth and a two-run shot in the eighth, helping him tie a career high with seven RBI. Escobar entered the game mired in a 1-for-34 slump and is batting only .213 on the season, but his nine home runs are tied for 13th in the league.