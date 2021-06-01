Escobar went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Mets.
The Diamondbacks were kept in check by New York's Jacob deGrom over six innings before Escobar got them on the board with his 13th home run of the season in the seventh. Escobar has hit safely in 15 of his last 16 games at a .309 clip with six homers, 19 RBI and 11 runs scored.
