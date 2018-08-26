Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Goes yard Saturday
Escobar went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Saturday against the Mariners.
Escobar took Wade Leblanc deep in the first inning to record his 19th home run of the season and fourth as a Diamondback. While he has slumped a bit of late -- he has only two RBI in his last 10 starts -- his numbers since shifting to the National League are nearly identical to his time with the Twins. That provides little reason to panic about Escobar's brief slump, especially when considering he is nearly certain to set new career-best marks in every major hitting statistic this season.
