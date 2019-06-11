Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Goes yard twice in slugfest
Escobar went 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs, three runs scored and five RBI in Monday's 13-8 win over the Phillies.
The two teams combined for an MLB-record 13 long balls in total, while Escobar led the charge on a franchise-record eight for Arizona. The 30-year-old remains locked in at the plate, slashing .342/.376/.734 over his last 18 games with seven home runs, 16 runs scored and a whopping 23 RBI.
