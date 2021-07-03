Escobar has been seen hobbling around the bases in recent games, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. He recently missed three games due to a quadriceps injury and may not be fully healthy.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said the team's medical staff does not believe Escobar is at risk of doing further damage to the quad. "He's protecting it, we know that," Lovullo said. "We've talked to him about getting that stride length and picking up that leg the way he normally would. I think it's just the natural progression of trust in that leg that there won't be a breakdown." Escobar, who has started seven of the last eight games, went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 11-4 loss to the Giants.