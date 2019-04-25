Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Has another three-hit day
Escobar went 3-for-4 with a walk, a dobule, a triple, an RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 11-2 win over the Pirates.
As cold as Escobar was to start the season, he's gone in the other direction recently. This was the third straight three-hit game for the infielder, who has nine hits in his last 13 at-bats. That stretch includes two doubles, a triple and a home run.
