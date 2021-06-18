Escobar went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two runs scored in Thursday's 10-3 loss to the Giants.

Not all was bad for the Diamondbacks, who set a modern era record with their 23rd consecutive road loss. Escobar extended his hitting streak to six games, going 8-for-24 with four extra-base hits during that run. The 32-year-old infielder is in the final year of his contract, so Arizona, which has the worst record in MLB, will likely move him before the trade deadline.