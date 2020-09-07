Escobar is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants.

Wyatt Mathisen will pick up his first big-league start at third base in place of Escobar, who went 4-for-13 with a double, an RBI and a run in the first three games of the season. Though he's seen his OPS drop more than 200 points from his 2019 mark (.831), Escobar is still expected to handle an everyday role as the 15-26 Diamondbacks play out the string on a losing season. He may be subject to one or two off days per week, however, as the Diamondbacks look to give opportunities to some of their younger infielders.