Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Heads to bench Tuesday
Escobar is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers.
Escobar is in the midst of a six-game hit streak, slashing .333/.364/.429 over that stretch, but he'll head to the bench as manager Torey Lovullo rests some of his starters with the Diamondbacks out of playoff contention. In his place, Chris Owings will man third base and hit seventh.
