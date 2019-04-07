Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Heats up Saturday
Escobar went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Red Sox.
Escobar, who had one hit over 25 at-bats, has hit safely in the first two games of the series against Boston. Jake Lamb had been a threat to this playing time, but a quadriceps injury will sideline Lamb for up to six weeks and presents a path for Escobar to get regular at-bats.
