Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Heats up

Escobar went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Pirates.

Escobar had been languishing in the low .200s for much of April but has put together a mini-run since the weekend. He's 8-for-17 with two home runs, four RBI and four runs scored over the last four games, raising his average to .270. Earlier in the season, when Escobar was struggling, the Diamondbacks were giving Jake Lamb (quadriceps) playing time at third base. That may still happen when Lamb returns in May, but removing Escobar from the lineup entirely is a more difficult decision if he's producing.