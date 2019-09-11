Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Hits 34th homer

Escobar went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in a 3-2 loss against the Mets on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old accounted for both of Arizona's runs, driving in one on a single in the first and smashing a solo homer during the eighth. With this performance, his incredible year continues. Escobar has new career highs in homers, RBI and runs, and he set each of them awhile ago. He's batting .272 with 34 home runs, 112 RBI, 90 runs and five steals in 570 at-bats this year.