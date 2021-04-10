Escobar went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional run scored Friday in a loss to the Reds.

Escobar was the the only Arizona batter with multiple hits in the contest, and he came through with a two-run shot to right field in the eighth inning to tie the game 5-5. After struggling through a 1-for-21 start to the season, the veteran infielder has gone 3-for-7 with a pair of homers and four RBI over his past two games.