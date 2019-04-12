Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Hits first homer
Escobar went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Arizona's 7-6 loss to the Padres on Thursday.
Escobar had been off to a slow start but he broke through with his first long ball of the season in this contest, launching a game-tying three-run blast off Brad Wieck in the seventh inning. He's still slashing just .220/.304/.360 over 50 at-bats, but hopefully this is a sign the 30-year-old infielder is primed to get going at the dish.
