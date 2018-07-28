Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Hitting fifth in D-backs debut
Escobar is making his Diamondbacks debut at third base, hitting fifth Saturday against the Padres.
He is sandwiched between A.J. Pollock (hitting cleanup) and Ketel Marte (hitting fifth) against righty Tyson Ross. Escobar is expected to serve as the everyday third baseman until Jake Lamb (shoulder contusion) is activated from the disabled list in the coming weeks. Once Arizona is at full strength, Escobar should still see close to everyday at-bats, but will move around the infield, capable of playing both spots on the left side as well as second base.
