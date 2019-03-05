Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Hitting third

Escobar went 0-for-3 and is hitting .214 (3-for-14, four strikeouts) in five spring games.

Escobar, who has made four starts at third base and another at second base, is expected to be the everyday third baseman this season -- possibly to the detriment of position versatility beyond 2019. In all five spring games, Escobar's hit third in the order where there's potential to build on his career-high 84 RBI set in 2018.