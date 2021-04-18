Escobar went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Nationals.
Escobar took Erick Fedde deep in the sixth inning, bringing the Diamondbacks within two runs. It was the sixth home run and 10th RBI in nine games for the infielder, who has turned around a 1-for-21 start to the season.
