Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Homers, doubles in loss
Escobar went 2-for-6 with a home run and a double in Friday's 10-9 loss to the Giants.
With no outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Escobar took a pitch right down the middle for a home run off reliever Tony Watson. The long ball soon sparked a rally as the Diamondbacks scored five runs in the inning to even up the score, 7-7. After battling through a 2-for-24 slump recently, Escobar has hit safely over the last three games. He now has 28 home runs, 97 RBI and 75 runs scored this season while batting .273/.329/.530.
