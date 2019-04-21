Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Homers in first inning
Escobar went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Cubs.
Escobar's first-inning homer, his second home run this season, was all Zack Greinke and Taylor Clarke needed. The infielder entered 2019 coming off two straight seasons of at least 20 home runs but has been slow out of the gate in the power department. Saturday's five total bases pushed his slugging percentage up to .319, well off the .471 slugging percentage he posted over the last two seasons.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Takes seat Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Hits first homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Heats up Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Benefits from Lamb injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Drops to fifth in order•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Knocks in first run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...
-
They might be aces
Heath Cummings takes a look at five young pitchers who may just be making their ace turn.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start