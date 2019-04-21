Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Homers in first inning

Escobar went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Cubs.

Escobar's first-inning homer, his second home run this season, was all Zack Greinke and Taylor Clarke needed. The infielder entered 2019 coming off two straight seasons of at least 20 home runs but has been slow out of the gate in the power department. Saturday's five total bases pushed his slugging percentage up to .319, well off the .471 slugging percentage he posted over the last two seasons.

More News
Our Latest Stories