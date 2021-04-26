Escobar went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the 7-0 win Sunday against the Braves.

Escobar homered in the third inning off Drew Smyly in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader. He also provided a hit and an RBI in Game 1. Sunday marked his seventh home run, tying him for first in the majors. The 32-year-old is slashing .241/.312/.542 with 14 RBI and 15 runs scored.