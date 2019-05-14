Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Homers, triples in win

Escobar went 3-for-5 with a home run, a triple, three RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 9-3 win over the Pirates.

Finishing a double shy of the cycle, Escobar had a monster day at the plate Monday. After hitting .330 in April, the 30-year-old infielder was just 9-for-42 in May prior to this breakout. Hopefully he can build off this momentum and get hot once again.