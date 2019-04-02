Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Knocks in first run
Escobar went 1-for-5 with an RBI in Monday's 10-3 win over the Padres.
Escobar singled home a run in the second inning, snapping a run of 13 at-bats without a hit. Arizona's starting third baseman is off to a slow start, hitting .150 (3-for-20) over five games. In news that tangentially relates to Escobar, manager Torey Lovullo had first baseman Jake Lamb work out at third base Monday, preparing him to occasionally play there. The manager is looking for a way to get both Lamb and Christian Walker in the lineup together; when Lamb plays third, Escobar loses at-bats.
