Escobar went 2-for-4 with a double, a RBI and a run scored in the 7-2 win Friday over the Rockies.
Escobar was a part of the two-out hit parade in the third inning against Jon Gray. Friday was his second two-hit game in a row and he has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games. The 32-year-old leads the Diamondbacks in home runs (7), runs (19) and OPS (.847).
