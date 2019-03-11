Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Knocks in two
Escobar went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a double Sunday against Colorado.
Escobar doubled home a run in both the first and third innings, his first two RBI of spring training. He's now 6-for-26 with two RBI and a run scored in camp.
