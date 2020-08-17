Escobar went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer in Sunday's 5-4 win over San Diego.
Escobar's three-run shot in the eighth inning proved to be the go-ahead hit in Sunday's contest. It was just the second extra-base hit of August for the 31-year-old. He's slashing .197/.282/.303 in 85 plate appearances.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Day off Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Not starting Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Clobbers first homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Moves to DH•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Struggles in series with Padres•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Quiet spring•