Escobar went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers.
Escobar got to Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw in the fourth inning, tagging the left-hander for a two-run shot to center field. The long ball was his 10th this season, placing him in a tie for fourth place in the National League. Despite the power output, Escobar is batting only .217 on the campaign.
