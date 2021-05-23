Escobar went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored during Saturday's 7-6 loss to Colorado.

The 32-year-old has gone deep in three of the past four games and has now tripled his homer total from 2020 despite playing eight fewer games. Escobar is in the midst of an eight-game hit streak and has gone 13-for-34 with five home runs, 15 RBI and six runs.