Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Launches 18th homer
Escobar went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Dodgers.
He blasted his 18th homer of the year in the first inning off rookie Tony Gonsolin to give the D-backs a 4-0 lead, and they never looked back. Escobar hadn't gone yard since June 10, slashing a woeful .180/.271/.200 through 14 games between the home runs, but despite the slump he remains on pace for career highs in all five main fantasy categories.
