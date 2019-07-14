Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Launches 19th homer

Escobar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Cardinals.

It was his first long ball since June 26, but Escobar has hardly been quiet in that time, slashing .405/.425/.541 in the 10 games between homers. On the year, the 30-year-old infielder is hitting .295 with 19 home runs and 68 RBI in 91 games, putting him on pace for career highs in all three categories.

More News
Our Latest Stories