Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Launches 19th homer
Escobar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Cardinals.
It was his first long ball since June 26, but Escobar has hardly been quiet in that time, slashing .405/.425/.541 in the 10 games between homers. On the year, the 30-year-old infielder is hitting .295 with 19 home runs and 68 RBI in 91 games, putting him on pace for career highs in all three categories.
