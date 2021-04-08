Escobar went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a pair of walks during Thursday's loss at Coors Field.

Escobar attempted a ninth-inning rally for his team with a two-run long ball against Carlos Estevez to bring the Diamondbacks within four runs. Unfortunately, that was as close as they would come. It was the first home run of the season for the 32-year-old. Hopefully it can break the 2-for-23 slump he's found himself in thus far.