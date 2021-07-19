Escobar went 1-for-3 with two walks, a two-run home run and two additional runs scored in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Cubs.

Escobar's two-run shot in the eighth inning gave Arizona a 6-2 lead and looked like extra padding, but it became necessary padding when the Cubs touched starter Merrill Kelly for two runs in the top of the ninth. It was the 21st home run for the All-Star infielder, who most certainly will be with a contender before the trade deadline.